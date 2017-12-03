BelkGives Mobile Mammography Center coming to Evans

An arrest has been made after a stabbing on Friday, December 1 in Thomson. At around 3:30 a.m., the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office got a call about a stabbing on Gus Street.More >>
The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center will stop at Belk stores in Evans to offer free, convenient mammogram screenings.More >>
The Redcliffe Plantation State Historical Site is inviting the public to come enjoy their fun, family program "Christmas in the Quarters". This will be very Saturday in December at 11 a.m.More >>
Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the search team has found Ashmore’s body, but are still in search for Allgood. In the latest DNR boating recap, they reported 187 BUI arrests, 53 drownings, 147 boating incidents that resulted in five fatalities.More >>
Columbia County held their 53rd annual Christmas Parade hosted by our Fox 54 morning crew. The Merchants Association of Columbia County partnered with a number of local charities to put on the parade.More >>
A hospital official says that the first birth as a result of a womb transplant in the United States has occurred in Texas, a milestone for the U.S. but one achieved several years ago in Europe.More >>
The Apple Heart Study app uses information from the heart-rate sensor inside the Apple Watch to collect information about participants' heartbeats.More >>
According to HIV.gov, more than 1 million people in the U.S. are HIV positive, and 1 in 7 of them don't even know it.More >>
A half century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet _ test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while...More >>
The research was presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, "a premier global exchange of the latest advances in cardiovascular science for researchers and clinicians."More >>
For Alzheimer's Awareness Month, we want to focus on your nose and the possibility of using a smell test to diagnose the disease.More >>
