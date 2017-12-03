BelkGives Mobile Mammography Center coming to Evans

The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center will stop at Belk in Evans to offer free, convenient mammogram screenings.

Woman age 40 and over with no breast concerns, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and have a primary care physician are eligible by calling 855-655-BMMC to schedule an appointment.

The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 21 at Belk in Mullins Crossing. After receiving their mammograms, woman also can visit the Intimate Apparel area in Belk to receive complimentary bra fittings.

For more information, call 855-655-2662 or go to www.belk.com/pink.

