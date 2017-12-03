BelkGives Mobile Mammography Center coming to Evans - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

BelkGives Mobile Mammography Center coming to Evans

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center will stop at Belk in Evans to offer free, convenient mammogram screenings.

Woman age 40 and over with no breast concerns, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and have a primary care physician are eligible by calling 855-655-BMMC to schedule an appointment.

The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 21 at Belk in Mullins Crossing.  After receiving their mammograms, woman also can visit the Intimate Apparel area in Belk to receive complimentary bra fittings.

For more information, call 855-655-2662 or go to www.belk.com/pink.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Health NewsMore>>

  • FDA approves first-of-a-kind test for cancer gene profiling

    FDA approves first-of-a-kind test for cancer gene profiling

    Friday, December 1 2017 9:07 AM EST2017-12-01 14:07:16 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 4:20 AM EST2017-12-04 09:20:26 GMT
    U.S. officials have approved a first-of-a-kind test that looks for mutations in hundreds of cancer genes at once using a single tumor sample.More >>
    U.S. officials have approved a first-of-a-kind test that looks for mutations in hundreds of cancer genes at once using a single tumor sample.More >>

  • Sex cases put spotlight on sex addiction, but is it real?

    Sex cases put spotlight on sex addiction, but is it real?

    Sunday, December 3 2017 10:48 AM EST2017-12-03 15:48:32 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 4:20 AM EST2017-12-04 09:20:24 GMT
    VIP sex cases put spotlight on sex addiction.More >>
    VIP sex cases put spotlight on sex addiction.More >>

  • First baby from a uterus transplant in the US born in Dallas

    First baby from a uterus transplant in the US born in Dallas

    Friday, December 1 2017 3:47 PM EST2017-12-01 20:47:30 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 4:20 AM EST2017-12-04 09:20:20 GMT

    A hospital official says that the first birth as a result of a womb transplant in the United States has occurred in Texas, a milestone for the U.S. but one achieved several years ago in Europe.

    More >>

    A hospital official says that the first birth as a result of a womb transplant in the United States has occurred in Texas, a milestone for the U.S. but one achieved several years ago in Europe.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly