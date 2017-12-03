Columbia County held their 53rd annual Christmas Parade hosted by our Fox 54 morning crew. The Merchants Association of Columbia County partnered with a number of local charities to put on the parade.

Along the parade route were about six performances where participants stopped and performed for the crowds. Lakeside High School NJROTC, a marching band, Boy and Girls Scouts, motorcycle clubs, and several other businesses participated in the Christmas parade. The parade will be rebroadcast on WFXG FOX 54 on Sunday, December 17th at 5 p.m. leading right into A Christmas Story LIVE.



