Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the search team has found Ashmore’s body, but are still in search for Allgood. In the latest DNR boating recap, they reported 187 BUI arrests, 53 drownings, 147 boating incidents that resulted in five fatalities.More >>
Columbia County held their 53rd annual Christmas Parade hosted by our Fox 54 morning crew. The Merchants Association of Columbia County partnered with a number of local charities to put on the parade.More >>
Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Georgia DNR are investigating the scene of a 2 boat collision at Clarks Hills Lake. Witnesses tell investigators that two boats were travelling at high speed rates near Wildwood park when they collided.More >>
Adding another parade to the CSRA's celebrations was the Augusta's Christmas parade held downtown and at the Augusta Common.More >>
Commence the Christmas spirit! Grovetown kicked off the holiday season with their 43rd annual Grovetown Christmas parade. Residents shared their favorite part of the parade and what makes them come out each year.More >>
