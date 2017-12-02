Augusta's Christmas parade and celebration held downtown

Adding another parade to the CSRA's celebrations was the Augusta's Christmas parade held downtown and at the Augusta Common. The parade was accompanied by local high school bands, performing dance teams, Sheriff Roundtree, several local businesses, as well as our very own Fox 54's morning crew.

During the events, admission to Augusta on Ice was free to the public. Pictures with Santa, a Tree lighting and fireworks were also included in downtown Augusta's celebration.

