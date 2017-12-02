UPDATE: Second body from Clarks Hill boat collision found - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Second body from Clarks Hill boat collision found

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
CLARKS HILL, SC (WFXG) -

UPDATE: At around 2 p.m., Georgia DNR Game Wardens located a second body near the site of the recent boat collision on Clarks Hill Lake.

The body is believed to be Thomas Allgood, the second missing victim from the crash. A positive identification is still pending.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Georgia DNR are investigating the scene of a 2 boat collision at Clarks Hills Lake. Witnesses tell investigators that two boats were traveling at high-speed rates near Wildwood park when they collided.

The Columbia County dive team is on the scene with the Columbia County Fire Rescue Department. They have three boats out on the water at the scene with sonar equipment at this time.

Investigators found the body of one of the missing boaters this morning and that body is on it’s way to the Coroner. Georgia Department of Natural Resources has identified the missing men as 51-year-old George Ashmore from Thomson and 65-year-old Tom Allgood Jr. Georgia DNR says the search team has found Ashmore’s body, but are still in search for Allgood. Georgia DNR was able to recover both boats involved in the collision and say no one else was injured. Columbia County Government say the boat ramps at Wildwood Park will be closed until further notice.

