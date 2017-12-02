One body found after 2 boat collision at Clarks Hills Lake

Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Georgia DNR are investigating the scene of a 2 boat collision at Clarks Hills Lake. Witnesses tell investigators that two boats were travelling at high speed rates near Wildwood park when they collided.More >>
Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Georgia DNR are investigating the scene of a 2 boat collision at Clarks Hills Lake. Witnesses tell investigators that two boats were travelling at high speed rates near Wildwood park when they collided.More >>
Adding another parade to the CSRA's celebrations was the Augusta's Christmas parade held downtown and at the Augusta Common.More >>
Adding another parade to the CSRA's celebrations was the Augusta's Christmas parade held downtown and at the Augusta Common.More >>
Commence the Christmas spirit! Grovetown kicked off the holiday season with their 43rd annual Grovetown Christmas parade. Residents shared their favorite part of the parade and what makes them come out each year.More >>
Commence the Christmas spirit! Grovetown kicked off the holiday season with their 43rd annual Grovetown Christmas parade. Residents shared their favorite part of the parade and what makes them come out each year.More >>
Augusta Building and Construction Trades presented a huge gift to Toys for Tots of Augusta. They decided to come together and raise a large amount of money for Toys for Tots and presented it to during their annual holiday check presentation .More >>
Augusta Building and Construction Trades presented a huge gift to Toys for Tots of Augusta. They decided to come together and raise a large amount of money for Toys for Tots and presented it to during their annual holiday check presentation .More >>
The Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum held their inaugural tree lighting Friday, December 1, 2017 before the City of Aiken tree lighting. They had several local businesses and organizations partner with them to provide trees for the lighting and tree show.More >>
The Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum held their inaugural tree lighting Friday, December 1, 2017 before the City of Aiken tree lighting. They had several local businesses and organizations partner with them to provide trees for the lighting and tree show.More >>