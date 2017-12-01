Paul Knox cheerleading squad invited to perform at the ACC Tournament

The Paul Knox Middle School cheerleading squad got a chance to perform in front of their biggest crowd. The girls were invited to perform at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte.

Coaches Megan Cooper and Jenifer Williams say the girls have never cheered in front of a crowd this big or for a tournament this important. The team and the coaches say they are beyond excited to perform along with 15-20 other schools and have their first big break.

"We've never traveled and cheered in anything other than a middle school sport. So, to cheer for a college football team, especially the ACC championship is a really great opportunity. We love this group of girls so it's definitely a great opportunity," says Head Coach Megan Cooper.



The coaches said they received this request from a group called Varsity where they hold their camps and decided that this was the year to try it out.

