Paul Knox cheerleading squad invited to perform at the ACC Tournament

At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.More >>
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.More >>
Augusta Building and Construction Trades presented a huge gift to Toys for Tots of Augusta. They decided to come together and raise a large amount of money for Toys for Tots and presented it to during their annual holiday check presentation .More >>
The Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum held their inaugural tree lighting Friday, December 1, 2017 before the City of Aiken tree lighting. They had several local businesses and organizations partner with them to provide trees for the lighting and tree show.More >>
North Augusta Public safety was awarded Law Enforcement Accreditation and they held a press conference to officially announce their accreditation. The Commission for Accreditation for law enforcement or CALEA has awarded North Augusta Public Safety national accreditation.More >>
