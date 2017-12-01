Augusta Building and Construction Trades presents gift to Toys for Tots

Augusta Building and Construction Trades presented a huge gift to Toys for Tots of Augusta. They decided to come together and raise a large amount of money for Toys for Tots and presented it to during their annual holiday check presentation . $41,000, after Tots for Tots was only expecting to receive about $12,000.



President Will Salters says after hearing about the break in at the warehouse, it made them want to partner with those in the community and their friends at Plant Vogtle to raise an even bigger donation.

Coordinator of Toys for Tots says she was speechless and couldn't believe the surprise. "If I could have done a cartwheel, I would have did a cartwheel. I'm just so happy, truly, truly happy. Because I thought just $12,000. And then when he said little, I thought it was going to be a lot smaller. And then when he said $41,000, I was like 'YES!'. That's how I felt. So I want to say thank to everybody. Because this has definitely been a blessing to everybody," says Grace Anderson.



Anderson says that now they will be able to supersede their goal of providing toys for 45,000 children and can now set a date to start distributing toys out into the community.

