The Aiken Visitors Center hosts their inaugural tree lighting

The Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum held their inaugural tree lighting Friday, December 1, 2017 before the City of Aiken tree lighting. They had several local businesses and organizations partner with them to provide trees for the lighting and tree show.



The tree lighting includes a voting session for residents to vote for their favorite best-in-show tree. The coordinator says they decided to do this because they wanted to offer a special holiday event at the Visitors Center for residents and those who pass through the city. "Since we've been open for seven years, we've had about 80,000 people come through those front doors. So, you know, we're the visitor's center. We're the face of Aiken. So, a lot of people, when they first come to Aiken, they come here first. And we thought, what a better way than to kick off the Christmas season with this inaugural festival of trees and help support our local groups and businesses," says Mary Rosbach, Coordinator of Aiken Tourism.



The winner will have their tree at the Depot event featured by Santa himself.

