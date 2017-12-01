Six-car collision closes portion of Highland Ave at Gordon Hwy

UPDATE: Crews have cleared the scene and traffic is flowing smoothly.

A major crash is causing traffic congestion at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Gordon Highway.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, a head-on collision caused a chain reaction. Six cars are involved, one of which crossed the center of the highway and caused a rollover.

Serious injuries are being reported from the scene. At least three people have been transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

Highland Avenue from Damascus Road to Gordon Highway is closed. Avoid traveling on Highland Avenue if at all possible. Officials say to expect delays at least through 2 p.m.

