Augusta Fire/EMA receives grant from GEMA

The Augusta Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency has received three grants from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security.

They received $58,000 for an active shooter grant that will help them purchase ballistic vests, ballistic helmets and EMS tactical side packs for the fire department. In an active shooter scenario, this equipment will help speed up the response time.

The Georgia Search and Rescue team received a $20,000 grant that will help the department purchase an inflatable rescue boat and train 24 rescuers in swift water rescue.

The Community Emergency Response Team has received a grant from $7,975 to continue community training that will be hosted quarterly by the department. The training teaches folks how to use a fire extinguisher, how to stop bleeding and how to use household items to splint broken bones until first responders arrive.

The Augusta Commission approved and accepted the grants in November.