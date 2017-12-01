The Imperial Theatre Celebrates 100 Years

The Imperial Theatre (749 Broad St.) kicks off its 100th Anniversary celebration with New York City’s Ballets with a Twist performing Cocktail Hour: The Show, on Friday, February 2, at 7pm. Throughout the evening, a special selection of cocktails and mocktails complementing the program will be available in the lobby.

General admission tickets are $20-28. To purchase, visit imperialtheatre.com or call 706-722-8341.

The Show

Created by artistic director and choreographer Marilyn Klaus, Cocktail Hour: The Show reinvents the glamour and excitement of classic entertainment with an original mix of charismatic choreography, intoxicating music and exquisite costume design. This pop-infused performing arts experience combines the magnetism of Hollywood's Golden Age with a sleek twenty-first-century sensibility, capturing the timeless American spirit in a series of witty, sparkling vignettes. It’s high-style fun for all ages to enjoy.

Program highlights include

“Manhattan” — After a big-city evening, a socialite steps out with her dearest companion. As they stroll past each lamppost on Park Avenue, a jazz trumpet echoes the mood of the changing skyline.

“Singapore Sling” — Shimmering sirens glide through an exotic soundscape to paint this haunting fantasy.

“Grappa” — An Italian folktale takes a riotous turn in this spirited ensemble caper.

The Company

Klaus, whose choreography has been seen internationally, formed Ballets with a Twist in association with Grammy-nominated composer Stephen Gaboury and costume designer Catherine Zehr. Her company — lauded by The Huffington Post for “blasting the boundaries between high art and entertainment” — has appeared in a wide range of venues, from Cleveland’s PlayhouseSquare and New York City’s Beacon Theatre to Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Tribeca Film Festival.

Gaboury’s compositions have been performed by celebrated musicians nationwide. He has collaborated and toured the world with pop/rock icon Cyndi Lauper for more than a decade, and has also shared the stage with legends such as Patti Labelle, Suzanne Vega and Ute Lemper. Gaboury’s music has been heard in concert, on television and in films (including Boyhood and American Beauty).

Zehr is the artistic force behind the company’s costume design. Her creations evoke the origins and essence of each dance with dazzling colors and ornamentation. Zehr honed her skills while working at major American fashion houses, then by designing and manufacturing attire for her own label. She studied art and design at Washington University and New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, where she and the company delivered the presentation “Designing Costumes for Ballets with a Twist” as part of The Museum at FIT’s Fashion Culture series.

Craving more Twist culture? Visit balletswithatwist.com.

The Venue

Augusta’s Imperial Theatre began in 1917 as a vaudeville showcase named The Wells Theatre. Today, the Imperial Theatre is a vibrant arena for entertainment, with a full season of musicals, dance, concerts, comedy and more. It is noted in the National Register as critical to the character of the Broad Street Historic District. Currently, the Imperial is the only operating historic theatre in Augusta, connecting artists and patrons by providing superb entertainment in a gracious and historic setting.

For more information, visit imperialtheatre.com.

