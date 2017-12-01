Fort Gordon holding weekend live fire training

The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.More >>
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.More >>
At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.More >>
At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.More >>
Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February after serving for less than a month.More >>
Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February after serving for less than a month.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
A major crash is causing traffic congestion at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Gordon Highway. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, a head-on collision caused a chain reaction. Six cars are involved.More >>
A major crash is causing traffic congestion at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Gordon Highway. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, a head-on collision caused a chain reaction. Six cars are involved.More >>