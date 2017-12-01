Fort Gordon holding weekend live fire training - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Fort Gordon holding weekend live fire training

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) -
Be aware of sounds near Fort Gordon this weekend.
Fort Gordon has scheduled Marines and Army Live Fire Aviation Training on the southwest portion of the installation.
Anybody living near the Fort Gordon training complex may hear some live fire and detonations.
The training will take place through December 4 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.  Military aircraft may be involved in this training.

