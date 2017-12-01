Panera Bread to partner with Toys for Tots - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Panera Bread to partner with Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots in Columbia County; Source: Toys for Tots Toys for Tots in Columbia County; Source: Toys for Tots
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

For the month of December, Panera Bread will partner with the Marine Toys for Tots. Through this partnership, Panera will host a fundraiser using their Community Bread Boxes in all Covelli Panera Bread Bakeries and Cafes.

The cash donations will go to the Marine Toys for Tots as well as volunteers that will help distribute toys. 

Covelli Enterprises, Panera's largest franchisee, has donated to Toys for Tots for the past 35 days. 

This is the first year Panera will be recognized as a national corporate sponsor. 

You can donate at any Panera Bread cafe register. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

