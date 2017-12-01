Aiken holiday events kick off Friday - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken holiday events kick off Friday

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

From thousands of decorations to lighting the Christmas tree, Aiken has the next few days booked, with even more than that waiting in the wings.

Final preparations are being made for Christmas in the Hopelands, which has more than 100,000 lights. This free event is in its twenty-sixth year and features two miles of decorated walking trails. The opening night for Christmas in the Hopelands is Saturday, Dec. 9. It will run Dec. 10, Dec. 14-23, and finish Dec. 26.
It runs 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each of those nights.

If you want something a little sooner, the 47th annual Christmas Craft Show starts at the O'Dell Weeks Activities Center Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be well more than one hundred vendors showing off homemade holiday-themed jewelry, ceramics, pastries, lotions and more.

And then, in a tradition nearly three-decades strong, you have the lighting of Aiken's Christmas tree, also Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

The weekend wraps up with the city's Christmas parade Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

