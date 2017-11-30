Richmond Co deputies respond to stabbing incident

Thursday, November 30, 2017 at approximately 3:00 p.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Hampton Avenue in reference to a possible stabbing. Deputies observed two victims with stabbed wounds. Victims were transported to AUMC for treatment. Victims has not be provided at this time. Deputies say a suspect is in custody at this time.

