Augusta man arrested for stabbing, robbing 2 elderly women

Michael Whitehead (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Michael Whitehead (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

An Augusta man is in custody after investigators say he stabbed and robbed two elderly women.

At around 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, the women were about to enter the front door of a home on the 2000 block of Hampton Avenue when a man ran up and attacked them then fled with their purses. Both women were stabbed several times. A witness to the incident, who was rendering first aid when deputies arrived, says he heard screaming from his nearby home and ran over to help. He tells deputies he saw a man running away from the scene. Another witness also told deputies he saw a man with a similar description running toward Russell Street after the attack.

The suspect, now identified as twenty-one-year-old Michael Whitehead of Walton Way, was picked up by a BOE officer on Russell Street. Whitehead had the stolen purses in his possession. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of armed robbery.

The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

