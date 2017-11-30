Augusta man arrested for stabbing, robbing 2 elderly women

A major crash is causing traffic congestion at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Gordon Highway. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, a head-on collision caused a chain reaction. Six cars are involved.More >>
A major crash is causing traffic congestion at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Gordon Highway. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, a head-on collision caused a chain reaction. Six cars are involved.More >>
Thursday, November 30, 2017 at approximately 3:00 p.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Hampton Avenue in reference to a possible stabbing.More >>
Thursday, November 30, 2017 at approximately 3:00 p.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Hampton Avenue in reference to a possible stabbing.More >>
The holidays are getting a head-start for one lucky city in the CSRA. From thousands of decorations to lighting the Christmas tree, Aiken has the next few days booked.More >>
The holidays are getting a head-start for one lucky city in the CSRA. From thousands of decorations to lighting the Christmas tree, Aiken has the next few days booked.More >>
For the month of December, Panera Bread will partner with the Marine Toys for Tots. Through this partnership, Panera will host a fundraiser using their Community Bread Boxes in all Covelli Panera Bread Bakeries and Cafes.More >>
For the month of December, Panera Bread will partner with the Marine Toys for Tots. Through this partnership, Panera will host a fundraiser using their Community Bread Boxes in all Covelli Panera Bread Bakeries and Cafes.More >>