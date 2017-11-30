Fort Gordon hosted their 2017 Christmas Festival and tree giveaway

Fort Gordon hosted their 2017Christmas Festival Thursday, November 30, 2017 which included a tree giveaway for all service members and their families. The Trees for Troops gave away 500 Christmas trees to active duty Service members E-1 through E-6 or spouse/dependent. Fort Gordon's Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation went all out to give their Service members and families a Merry Christmas.

Soldiers say this gift makes their holidays feel a little more like home, especially for those who come from states as far as the west coast. "It's really exciting and I know we're definitely really thankful to be able to decorate our house. And basically have a normal Christmas here without our families. So we'll have like Friends-giving but Friends-Christmas," says Service Member Christina Bryant from California.



The festival included a Chris Kringle Vendor Village, hay rides, refreshments, live musical entertainment, and a large bonfire.

A visit by Santa Claus and lighting of the Christmas Trees on Barton Field took place right after the tree giveaway.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.