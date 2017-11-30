Suspects wanted for questioning in CSRA card fraud cases

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two subjects wanted for questioning.

The two people in this article wanted for questioning in connection with twenty counts of financial transaction card fraud in the CSRA area. Investigators say the subjects may be staying in area hotels.

If you have any information about these subjects, please contact Inv. Kris Lapham or any financial crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

