Hephzibah teen missing since 2016

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager who has been missing for one year.

Jeremy Summerall, now sixteen years old, went missing on Nov. 30, 2016 from Hephzibah. He may still be in the area, in Augusta, or in several areas throughout Florida.

Jeremy is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs around 120 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Jeremy's whereabouts, please contact the NCMEC at 800-THE-LOST or the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1080.

