Student stabbed on Richmond County school bus

One Richmond County student was stabbed on a school bus Thursday morning.

According to the school system, the bus was on the way to the Alternative School when the two students got into an argument.

One student stabbed the other in the shoulder.

The student who allegedly stabbed the other student is currently in custody.

The student who was stabbed was taken to the hospital.

We will update this story as we learn more details.

