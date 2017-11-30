Up Fur Adoption Now: Macey and Jaslyn

Meet Macey and Jaslyn!

They appeared on Fox 54 on Thursday, November 30th with Team Stinkykiss.

Macey is a beautiful 2-3 year old American Foxhound mix. She is currently living in a foster home but wants a loving home of her own. Macey is a happy, healthy dog and is crate and house trained.

She loves her toys and being around people. Macey gets along well with other dogs, older children, and adults. She loves to be loved on.

Macey is working on basic obedience and leash training and is quickly learning. She’s also getting down some basic commands. Macey needs a home with a privacy fence and preferably another dog.

Jaslyn is quite the cutie! She’s a very sweet 8-9 week old puppy that was found in a ditch with 2 broken legs. She just got her casts off and is on crate rest to allow the breaks to finish healing. Once fully recovered she’ll be ready for her new home.

Jaslyn is believed to be a lab mix. Judging by the size of her paws she’s expected to be a medium/large sized dog when she’s full-grown.

Team Stinkykiss’s adoption fee is $175. Every dog comes spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all shots. If you’re interested in adopting Macey, Jaslyn or any of Team Stinkykiss’s dogs send an email to adoptions@teamstinkykiss.com.

