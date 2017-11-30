Strom Thurmond HS investigating racist social media post

Strom Thurmond High School administrators are investigating after an inappropriate post was made on social media.

Edgefield County School District officials say the post was made by a student off campus over the weekend. The post in question included a picture of students and racially derogatory language.

The school district released a statement saying they will not tolerate any racial statements or conduct that may impact the school. They cannot discuss the details because of student confidentiality but say they are taking the matter seriously.

