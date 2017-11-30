Local holiday thievery by the numbers - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Local holiday thievery by the numbers

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Throughout the shopping season, criminals are always weighing the risks--evaluating the potential payoff of nabbing that package from your front porch or backseat.

And you can prevent yourself from becoming a victim in several ways.
If you are expecting a package while you're away from home, you might wanna have it sent to a friend's place for safe keeping.

But before you head out of town, contact police about a possible house check program.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office offers that as an option year-round, according to Sgt. Shane McDaniel.
It is always a good idea to check with local law enforcement to see if there is a similar offer in your neck of the woods.

Here are the numbers from November 2016 and 2017 (current through 11/29/17; numbers supplied from RCSO, BCSO, CCSO, and ADPS).

Augusta                   2016 / 2017
Burglary                    148 / 132
Auto Break-in            222 / 238
 
Burke County
Burglary                      13 / 10 (5 arrested in these cases)
Auto Break-in              29 / 22

Aiken
Burglary                      43 / 15
Auto Break-in              42 / 59

Columbia County
Burglary                       21 / 11
Auto Break-in              41 / 32


The majority of these car break-ins have no sign of forced entry. In many cases, doors are being left unlocked.
In light of that, just hammering the lock button on your keychain can possibly save your holiday and prevent you from becoming a statistic.

