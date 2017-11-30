Local holiday thievery by the numbers

Lock, take, and hide (valuables): Words to live by when it comes to keeping anything valuable in your vehicle safe; WFXG.

Throughout the shopping season, criminals are always weighing the risks--evaluating the potential payoff of nabbing that package from your front porch or backseat.

And you can prevent yourself from becoming a victim in several ways.

If you are expecting a package while you're away from home, you might wanna have it sent to a friend's place for safe keeping.

But before you head out of town, contact police about a possible house check program.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office offers that as an option year-round, according to Sgt. Shane McDaniel.

It is always a good idea to check with local law enforcement to see if there is a similar offer in your neck of the woods.

Here are the numbers from November 2016 and 2017 (current through 11/29/17; numbers supplied from RCSO, BCSO, CCSO, and ADPS).

Augusta 2016 / 2017

Burglary 148 / 132

Auto Break-in 222 / 238



Burke County

Burglary 13 / 10 (5 arrested in these cases)

Auto Break-in 29 / 22

Aiken

Burglary 43 / 15

Auto Break-in 42 / 59

Columbia County

Burglary 21 / 11

Auto Break-in 41 / 32



The majority of these car break-ins have no sign of forced entry. In many cases, doors are being left unlocked.

In light of that, just hammering the lock button on your keychain can possibly save your holiday and prevent you from becoming a statistic.

