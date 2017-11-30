BREAKING: Crews on scene of mobile home fire Patiller Rd.

North Augusta Public Safety has identified the man wanted for robbing the South State Bank on Georgia Avenue as Frank Douglas, a resident of North Augusta. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.More >>
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager who has been missing for one year. Jeremy Summerall, now sixteen years old, went missing on Nov. 30, 2016 from Hephzibah.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened on Piney Heights Road.More >>
Strom Thurmond High School administrators are investigating after an inappropriate post was made on social media. Edgefield County School District officials say the post was made by a student off campus over the weekend.More >>
Throughout the shopping season, criminals are always weighing the risks--evaluating the potential payoff of nabbing that package from your front porch or backseat.More >>
