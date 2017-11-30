BREAKING: Crews on scene of mobile home fire Patiller Rd. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

BREAKING: Crews on scene of mobile home fire Patiller Rd.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Richmond County Emergency crews are on scene of a mobile home fire at 2446 Patiller Rd.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the call came in at 5:08am Thursday. The home was reported engulfed in flames.

No word yet on if anyone was inside or injured.

Fox 54 is working to get more information.

