High 5 4 Kids: Richard Crawford

At least one person is in custody after a car chase in South Augusta Wednesday morning. The chase began near the intersection of Peach Orchard Road and Harding Street when deputies pulled over a white Honda.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's office needs your help finding the man you see here in these pictures. They say he stole $92.69 worth of merchandise at the Walmart in Evans.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened on Piney Heights Road.More >>
The Richmond County Marshal's Office has arrested a man for illegally dumping waste in the county. On Oct. 23, 2017, over 500 lbs. of commercial building debris was dumped on the 1100 blocks of Sharps Lane.More >>
Richmond County Emergency crews are on scene of a mobile home fire at 2446 Patiller Rd. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the call came in at 5:08am Thursday. The home was reported engulfed in flames.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened on Piney Heights Road.More >>
Take a look at the number of pedestrians who have been hit in Richmond County; it is a pretty high number. There has been over sixty pedestrian struck collisions so far in Richmond County this year. The sheriff's office says most of it is due to both distracted drivers and pedestriansMore >>
