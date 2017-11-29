High 5 4 Kids: Richard Crawford - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

High 5 4 Kids: Richard Crawford

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
    •   
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Greenbrier WolfPack Men's basketball Team are currently 4-1 and has its eyes set on bringing home the 1st ever basketball championship. 

There are 365 days in a year. And on any of those given days there's a good chance you'll see Richard Crawford in the gym sharpening his toolkit. 

"Happiness. Somewhere I can release anger, somewhere I can just show the love for the game," says Crawford.

Basketball is Life for Crawford. He says it's his sanctuary on the good, bad, and ugly days. The Junior Guard at Greenbrier High School has helped lead the wolfpack to a 4-1 start for the season while averaging 15 points. But the part of his game that has improved won't be found on the stat sheet. Instead it's shown during crunch time when his team needs him the most.

"My coach encourages me to be in the gym as much as I can because I have to be a leader on and off the courts. Whether I'm bringing my teammates in the gym or I'm yelling at them," says Crawford.

Down by 21 points against Laney Walker, Crawford sparked life into his teammates as a leader. Him dishing 28 points for the Win beating the team by 71 – 67.

But this Athlete that's garnered interest already from several Division 1 schools is more than just what meets the eye. "Parents and coaches have made sure I have been a straight A student all life, no C's and it's going to help be the man I am in the future," says Crawford.

Bright lights playing in front of hundreds or not, one thing is for certain, you can probably find him in a gym outworking his competition.

Crawford says he plans on pursing basketball until he can't anymore. But he will major in either Sports Management or Engineering. 

