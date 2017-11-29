Augusta Regional Airport could see connections to Washington, D.C. & Dallas

Augusta-Richmond County Commissioners agreed to help fund a Special Grant that will allow travelers to have 2 new destinations flying from Augusta Regional Airport.

To say Silvia Johnson enjoys flying would be an understatement. "I came in yesterday evening and I'm traveling today," she says.

As it stands she can only fly from Augusta to Charlotte or Atlanta. But with Commissioners approving to fund at least $150,000 for a special grant for the airport on Tuesday's, more destinations can be added.

"I will go out on the limb and say getting this grant will significantly boost our chances of getting new air services," says Executive Director, Herbert Judon.

Judon says the Airport will have to find an additional $150,000 from the private sector to be eligible. If approved, the money will be used to defer some of the costs for new carriers that come into the market and 1 of the destinations will be Washington D.C.

"In fact we get data and D.C. is the number 1 destination to and from Augusta so that's where more people go than any other city," says Judon.

And with the growth of Cyber in every direction, Commissioners are all on board.

"The other things with AU, Fort Gordon, NSA we really need a first-class process to bring folks in and out of Augusta," says Commissioner Sammie Sias.

The 2nd destination is Dallas, which will be a connecting point for people who want to travel to the west coast. The application for the grant is due within the next 2 weeks but for traveler's like Johnson, she says the possibility alone is exciting. "This is going to make sure people can access Augusta as it grows and becomes more on the map," says Johnson.

After the application is submitted, the airport will hear a response sometime in Spring of 2018. If everything goes according to plan, Travelers could see those 2 new destinations in late 2018 or early 2019.

