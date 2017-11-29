Richmond County Sheriff's office talk about number of pedestrians struck this year

Richmond County Emergency crews are on scene of a mobile home fire at 2446 Patiller Rd. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the call came in at 5:08am Thursday. The home was reported engulfed in flames.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened on Piney Heights Road.More >>
Take a look at the number of pedestrians who have been hit in Richmond County; it is a pretty high number. There has been over sixty pedestrian struck collisions so far in Richmond County this year. The sheriff's office says most of it is due to both distracted drivers and pedestriansMore >>
