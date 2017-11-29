Man arrested for illegal dumping in Augusta

The Richmond County Marshal's Office has arrested a man for illegally dumping waste in the county.

On Oct. 23, 2017, over 500 lbs. of commercial building debris was dumped on the 1100 blocks of Sharps Lane. An investigation led to the arrest of forty-eight-year-old Shannor Bernard Trotty on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Trotty is charged felony violation of waste control law for the unlawful dumping. He is also cited with six code violations related to the mishandling of waste and illegal dumping.

This is the Marshal's Office's third felony arrest for illegal dumping in the past three months.

The Marshal's Office wants to remind the public that illegal dumping remains a problem for Richmond County. If you see any illegal dumping, please contact the Marshal's Office at 706-821-2368.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.