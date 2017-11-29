Man arrested for illegal dumping in Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man arrested for illegal dumping in Augusta

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Shannor Bernard Trotty (source: Richmond County Marshal's Office) Shannor Bernard Trotty (source: Richmond County Marshal's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Marshal's Office has arrested a man for illegally dumping waste in the county.

On Oct. 23, 2017, over 500 lbs. of commercial building debris was dumped on the 1100 blocks of Sharps Lane. An investigation led to the arrest of forty-eight-year-old Shannor Bernard Trotty on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Trotty is charged felony violation of waste control law for the unlawful dumping. He is also cited with six code violations related to the mishandling of waste and illegal dumping.

This is the Marshal's Office's third felony arrest for illegal dumping in the past three months.

The Marshal's Office wants to remind the public that illegal dumping remains a problem for Richmond County. If you see any illegal dumping, please contact the Marshal's Office at 706-821-2368.

  • BREAKING: Crews on scene of mobile home fire Patiller Rd.

    Richmond County Emergency crews are on scene of a mobile home fire at 2446 Patiller Rd. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the call came in at 5:08am Thursday. The home was reported engulfed in flames. 

  • Breaking: Aiken Co. Sheriff's Office investigating Warrenvillle shooting

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened on Piney Heights Road.  

  • High 5 4 Kids: Richard Crawford

    The Greenbrier WolfPack Men's basketball Team are currently 4-1 and has its eyes set on bringing home the 1st ever basketball championship.  There are 365 days in a year. And on any of those given days there's a good chance you'll see Richard Crawford in the gym sharpening his toolkit.  "Happiness. Somewhere I can release anger, somewhere I can just show the love for the game," says Crawford. Basketball is Life for Crawford. He says it's his sanctuary ...More >>
