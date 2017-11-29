North Augusta Public Safety meeting with local pastors about active shooter safety

Church leaders met with law enforcement at the North Augusta Community Center to come up with a variety of security plans for churches around North Augusta. Because in the words of Mayor Petit, North Augusta is not immune.

"I asked Chief Thomas, after the Texas incident, I said we need to sit down and talk about this pastors," said Mayor Pettit.

Over a dozen church leaders attended today's presentation hoping to find peace of mind when it comes to the possibility of an active shooter entering their churches.

"We see all the time where we're having incidents at churches and we're interested in what to look for, how to handle and what to do to primarily keep something from happening, but if it should happen how we handle that," said Ken Alexander of Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church.

North Augusta Public safety say cops and pastors have to do a better job at recognizing threats.

"It's simply preparedness. The fact that the likelihood of it happening is very slim however, if it does happen, we need to be prepared," said Captain Joseph Count/North Augusta Public Safety.

Topics of discussion included concealed weapons rights, characteristics of active shooters and strategies like having a response team at church services.

Alexander says his church has a security team of 8 members, who are prepared to handle a number of situations.



North Augusta Public Safety officials say they are willing to do everything they can to keep churches out of harms way.

