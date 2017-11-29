Deputies, GSP chase white Honda through South Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Deputies, GSP chase white Honda through South Augusta

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Car involved in chase 11/29/17 (WFXG) Car involved in chase 11/29/17 (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

At least one person is in custody after a car chase in South Augusta Wednesday morning.

The chase began near the intersection of Peach Orchard Road and Harding Street when deputies pulled over a white Honda. The car fled the scene and led deputies on a chase that eventually ended near the intersection of Kent Street and Grand Boulevard.

Georgia State Patrol assisted with the pursuit.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING: Crews on scene of mobile home fire Patiller Rd.

    BREAKING: Crews on scene of mobile home fire Patiller Rd.

    Thursday, November 30 2017 6:54 AM EST2017-11-30 11:54:30 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    Richmond County Emergency crews are on scene of a mobile home fire at 2446 Patiller Rd. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the call came in at 5:08am Thursday. The home was reported engulfed in flames. 

    More >>

    Richmond County Emergency crews are on scene of a mobile home fire at 2446 Patiller Rd. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the call came in at 5:08am Thursday. The home was reported engulfed in flames. 

    More >>

  • Breaking: Aiken Co. Sheriff's Office investigating Warrenvillle shooting

    Breaking: Aiken Co. Sheriff's Office investigating Warrenvillle shooting

    Thursday, November 30 2017 6:15 AM EST2017-11-30 11:15:36 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened on Piney Heights Road.  

    More >>

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened on Piney Heights Road.  

    More >>

  • High 5 4 Kids: Richard Crawford

    High 5 4 Kids: Richard Crawford

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 10:59 PM EST2017-11-30 03:59:02 GMT
    The Greenbrier WolfPack Men's basketball Team are currently 4-1 and has its eyes set on bringing home the 1st ever basketball championship.  There are 365 days in a year. And on any of those given days there's a good chance you'll see Richard Crawford in the gym sharpening his toolkit.  "Happiness. Somewhere I can release anger, somewhere I can just show the love for the game," says Crawford. Basketball is Life for Crawford. He says it's his sanctuary ...More >>
    The Greenbrier WolfPack Men's basketball Team are currently 4-1 and has its eyes set on bringing home the 1st ever basketball championship.  There are 365 days in a year. And on any of those given days there's a good chance you'll see Richard Crawford in the gym sharpening his toolkit.  "Happiness. Somewhere I can release anger, somewhere I can just show the love for the game," says Crawford. Basketball is Life for Crawford. He says it's his sanctuary ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly