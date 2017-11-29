GDOT hosts dedication ceremony for Bernard F. Miles Memorial Highway

Dozens gathered this morning for the dedication for the section of Peach Orchard Road between Lumpkin Road and I-520. This section of road in Richmond County is now the Bernard F. Miles Memorial Highway.

Miles served with the Richmond County Board of Education and was a member of the Georgia House of Representatives.

“The Department of Transportation certainly fulfill all the requests that we can in honoring people that have been so important to the community and to the state. And that’s why it’s such a pleasure to be here today," said Don Granthom with GDOT District 12.

Miles lived on the site where the dedication was held today, another reason why this section of Peach Orchard Road is being dedicated to him.

