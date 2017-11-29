Santa To Make Special Stop at Seigler's Karate Center

Santa is making a special stop for children of all ages at Sigler's Karate Center locations in Augusta.

SKC as they are known, is hosting the free event on Saturday, December 9th. The location of the event is listed below with everything you can expect at the event.

Free Santa meet and greet with pictures on Saturday, December 9th, 2017 from 10 AM - 1 PM

Free with event tickets from www.karatechristmas.com

Hosted at Seigler’s Karate Center locations

4471 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907 (across from Walgreens)

370 Fury’s Ferry Road, Martinez GA 30907 (next to Earthfare)

