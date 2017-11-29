"A Gift of Hope" event takes place this weekend

Saturday, December 2nd from 9 AM to 2PM at True North Church, 1060 W. Martintown Rd. in North Augusta, SC 29841.

The community is invited to shop with a purpose Saturday, December 2nd during “A Gift of Hope”. Handcrafted Handbags, headbands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, purses, and other unique jewelry will be available. Each purchase directly benefits the women who made the items.

Each of the handmade creations were lovingly created by women in rural villages near the El Faro Mission in Guatemala. The items are very reasonably priced and will bless co-workers, teachers, family and friends. Proceeds from every item sold will directly bless the women who created them.

Don’t just shop this year, shop with a purpose Saturday, December 2nd during “A Gift of Hope”.

Additional information is available at www.wafj.com.

