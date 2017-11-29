Fort Gordon Christmas Festival and Trees for Troops

Fort Gordon will host its 2016 Christmas Festival starting at 4 p.m., Thursday, November 30th on Barton Field.

The festival events will include a Chris Kringle Vendor Village, hay rides, refreshments, live musical entertainment, and a large bonfire.

The Trees for Troops tree giveaway for all active duty service members E-1 through E-6 or spouse/dependent with a DOD ID card will also take place during the festival from 4 to 7 p.m. or until supplies last.

A visit by Santa Claus and lighting of the Christmas Trees on Barton Field and Freedom Park will take place at approximately 6 p.m.

