Augusta Regional Airport Partnering with Local Agencies to Host EMS Refresh Course

The Richmond County Marshal's Office has arrested a man for illegally dumping waste in the county. On Oct. 23, 2017, over 500 lbs. of commercial building debris was dumped on the 1100 blocks of Sharps Lane.More >>
The Richmond County Marshal's Office has arrested a man for illegally dumping waste in the county. On Oct. 23, 2017, over 500 lbs. of commercial building debris was dumped on the 1100 blocks of Sharps Lane.More >>
Church leaders met with law enforcement at the North Augusta Community Center to come up with a variety of security plans for churches around North Augusta.More >>
Church leaders met with law enforcement at the North Augusta Community Center to come up with a variety of security plans for churches around North Augusta.More >>
The Christmas tree shortage has been years in the making, and demand is one of the main culprits.More >>
The Christmas tree shortage has been years in the making, and demand is one of the main culprits.More >>
At least one person is in custody after a car chase in South Augusta Wednesday morning. The chase began near the intersection of Peach Orchard Road and Harding Street when deputies pulled over a white Honda.More >>
At least one person is in custody after a car chase in South Augusta Wednesday morning. The chase began near the intersection of Peach Orchard Road and Harding Street when deputies pulled over a white Honda.More >>
Santa is making a special stop for children of all ages at Sigler's Karate Center locations in Augusta. SKC as they are known, is hosting the free event on Saturday, December 9th.More >>
Santa is making a special stop for children of all ages at Sigler's Karate Center locations in Augusta. SKC as they are known, is hosting the free event on Saturday, December 9th.More >>