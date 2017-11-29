Augusta Regional Airport Partnering with Local Agencies to Host EMS Refresh Course

Augusta Regional Airport is partnering with Joseph M. Still Burn Centers, Inc.,The International Professional Firefighters Association and local Association, to host the EMS Refresher Course for the third year in a row.

Each year they work together to provide recertification training to local medical professionals such as EMT's, Firefighters, Paramedics, and Nurses. The training includes courses on trauma, pediatric care, and cardiac arrests. The training is taking place now until December 1st.

If you would like training please contact Lauren Smith directly at lsmith@augustaga.gov.

