Christmas in Columbia County will take place at Evans Towne Center Park from December 1, 2017 – January 1, 2017 offering a multitude of free, family friendly attractions and events. Throughout the entire month, citizens can enjoy a walk through light display.

The first three Friday nights will feature a free Christmas movie on the big screen. On Friday, December 1st, Elf will be showing along with a special appearance by Elf on the Shelf. Friday, December 8th, National Lampoons Christmas Vacation, and on Friday, December 15th, the Polar Express will be the featured movie along with a surprise visitor.

During each Friday night, patrons can enjoy S’mores, concessions and train rides along with the monthly light display. Festivities will take place from 5:00 – 9:00 PM with the movie beginning at 6:30 PM.

Also, make plans to join Columbia County during their 17th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 2nd. Celebrations will begin at 2:00 PM and will feature free photos with Santa Claus, crafts with Ms. Claus, roaming carolers, train rides, a vendor village, a live nativity, and fireworks. At 6:00, the Christmas Tree lighting Ceremony will take place.

The following two Saturdays (December 9th and 16th) come out to the park to enjoy s’mores, train rides, concessions, photos with Santa Claus, crafts with Ms. Claus, and the vendor village from 2:00 – 6:00 PM.

For more information, please visit evanstownecenterpark.com or contact Columbia County Community Events at 706-868-3484.

Columbia County looks forward to celebrating with you this holiday season.



