City of Grovetown Christmas Parade, Christmas Festival, road closures

Saturday, Dec. 2nd is a busy one for the City of Grovetown.

The Christmas Parade will be at 10 a.m. proceeding east on John Huffman Way, turning right (south) onto Horizon South Parkway to Wrightsboro Rd., turning right (west) onto Wrightsboro Rd. and ending at Robinson Ave. Participants will meet at Augusta Technical College and line up on John Huffman Way beginning at 8:00 a.m.

These roads will be closed for the City of Grovetown Annual Christmas Parade:

Horizon South Parkway from John Huffman Way south to Wrightsboro Road and,

Wrightsboro Road from the intersection of Horizon South Parkway west to the intersection of Wrightsboro Road and Robinson Avenue.

Later that day, will be the 2nd Annual Christmas Festival at Liberty Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be over fifty vendors, live entertainment, and pictures with Santa Claus. The Christmas Tree-lighting will be at 7:30 p.m.

