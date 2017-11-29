Man Wanted for Shoplifting at Walmart in Evans

The Columbia County Sheriff's office needs your help finding the man you see here in these pictures.

They say he stole $92.69 worth of merchandise at the Walmart in Evans. Those items include planners, stickers, décor and stationary items. He scanned all of the items at self-checkout, but never paid for them. Officials say he left the store in the white four door passenger car you see in the picture.

If you have any information on whereabouts, please contact the Columbia Sheriff's Office at (706)- 541-1044.

