City & Trustees agree to month to month lease for Pendleton King Park

There's a new deal that will keep Pendleton King Park, a Park; at least for the short term.

The City and the trustees of the park agreed to a month to month lease with Augusta Commissioners voting on it today.

The future of the park has been up in the air since 2 trustees signed a contract to sell the park. Until a long term agreement is made, either party can terminate the lease by giving a 60 days notice.

There is no word yet on whether the city will continue to lease the park for one dollar a year, which it's been doing for the past 50 years.

