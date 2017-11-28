Coliseum Authority reaches agreement with Regency Mall Owners; C - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Coliseum Authority reaches agreement with Regency Mall Owners; City Leaders have last vote

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Augusta Coliseum Authority has reached an agreement with the Regency Mall Owners to move the James Brown Arena to the site. 

It passed 4-2 by the Augusta Coliseum Authority and tonight all that's left to see Regency Mall turn into the James Brown Arena is a vote by Richmond County Commissioners.

Board member John Kelley says this goes against the recommendation of the architects they've hired on what's the best place to put the JBA.

"None of us are experts. None of us here or on the authority or in the public office are experts in the coliseum construction building and development," says Kelley.

Before the Vote, 4 Augusta Commissioners were allowed to sit in on the closed door meeting to hear the dialogue. "They wanted us to be in there. They unanimously wanted us to stay when it was challenged by the media. And at the end of the day I think the citizens would be served well as a result of us being in the room," says Commissioner Ben Hassan. 

He said and the other 3 Commissioners only listened and weren't part of any discussions. Within the next 24 hours, all Commissioners will be given the official paperwork. Then it will be up to them to decide if this is the best deal for the City.

"My best decisions are made when I'm apart of the discussion to get all of my stomach issues out of the way and I didn't have the opportunity to do that today nor did I want to do that opportunity," says Commissioner Hassan.

In the deal it says the mall owners will gift 10 acres of the property to the city. The Owners in return won't be charged property taxes for 10 years. 
What is still unknown is exactly what the deal will cost taxpayers.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Santa To Make Special Stop at Seigler's Karate Center

    Santa To Make Special Stop at Seigler's Karate Center

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 10:54 AM EST2017-11-29 15:54:05 GMT

    Santa is  making a special stop for children of all ages at Sigler's Karate Center locations in Augusta. SKC as they are known, is hosting the free event on Saturday, December 9th. 

    More >>

    Santa is  making a special stop for children of all ages at Sigler's Karate Center locations in Augusta. SKC as they are known, is hosting the free event on Saturday, December 9th. 

    More >>

  • "A Gift of Hope" event takes place this weekend

    "A Gift of Hope" event takes place this weekend

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 10:07 AM EST2017-11-29 15:07:42 GMT
    Credit: Susie SwansonCredit: Susie Swanson
    Saturday, December 2nd  from 9 AM to 2PM at True North Church, 1060 W. Martintown Rd. in North Augusta, SC  29841. The community is invited to shop with a purpose Saturday, December 2nd during “A Gift of Hope”. Handcrafted Handbags, headbands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, purses, and other unique jewelry will be available. Each purchase directly benefits the women who made the items. Each of the handmade creations were lovingly created by women in rural vill...More >>
    Saturday, December 2nd  from 9 AM to 2PM at True North Church, 1060 W. Martintown Rd. in North Augusta, SC  29841. The community is invited to shop with a purpose Saturday, December 2nd during “A Gift of Hope”. Handcrafted Handbags, headbands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, purses, and other unique jewelry will be available. Each purchase directly benefits the women who made the items. Each of the handmade creations were lovingly created by women in rural vill...More >>

  • Fort Gordon Christmas Festival and Trees for Troops

    Fort Gordon Christmas Festival and Trees for Troops

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 10:01 AM EST2017-11-29 15:01:27 GMT
    Source: WXFGSource: WXFG
    Fort Gordon will host its 2016 Christmas Festival starting at 4 p.m., Thursday, November 30th on Barton Field. The festival events will include a Chris Kringle Vendor Village, hay rides, refreshments, live musical entertainment, and a large bonfire. The Trees for Troops tree giveaway for all active duty service members E-1 through E-6  or spouse/dependent with a DOD ID card will also take place during the festival from 4 to 7 p.m. or until supplies last.   A vis...More >>
    Fort Gordon will host its 2016 Christmas Festival starting at 4 p.m., Thursday, November 30th on Barton Field. The festival events will include a Chris Kringle Vendor Village, hay rides, refreshments, live musical entertainment, and a large bonfire. The Trees for Troops tree giveaway for all active duty service members E-1 through E-6  or spouse/dependent with a DOD ID card will also take place during the festival from 4 to 7 p.m. or until supplies last.   A vis...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly