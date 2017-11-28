Blood donations low during holidays - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Blood donations low during holidays

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Shepeard Community Blood Center is teaming up with businesses in the area to increase the blood supply during the holiday season. Partnering with local businesses has always been a great way to spread the word when the need is critical.

Typically routines for regular donors are interrupted by the holidays, so the Shepeard Center has to do more to remind folks about the need of blood supply to be sustained; especially right now when they are dealing with the lack of it.

"It is big enough that it puts the blood supply in a bad place. Sometime surgeries have to be rescheduled or put back which is a vulnerable position for a patient.", says Tut Baker who is a Recruitment Specialist for the Shepeard Community Blood Center.

The organization is teaming up with local businesses to get the word out. Action Medical sees it as a great opportunity to get their clients involved and help the community. All who donate at the Evans location will enter a raffle sponsored by Action Medical which includes chiropractic care packages, massage packages, and health products.

"Not everybody can donate but for those who can it is their responsibility. Especially this time of year when we start thinking about giving to our relatives and friends and everything but through a blood donation you can give the gift of life to three other people.", says David Thompson, who is the Community Outreach Director for the Action Medical Center.

Baker says no blood product is just sitting on the shelves and it can only be stored up to forty-two days; their shelves all over the world is scarce during this time. "Only thirty-seven percent of the United States population is eligible to donate blood and of that thirty-seven percent only ten percent actually does it. So that is a very huge gap when you think of the demand for blood."

During the holidays people are encouraged to volunteer to help out the less fortunate. Baker says donating blood is just as honorable and being a life saver is one of the most heroic acts imaginable.

