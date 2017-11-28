Shots fired in Hahn Village in Aiken - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Shots fired in Hahn Village in Aiken

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

Aiken Public Safety responded to gunshots in Hahn Village around 3:15 p.m. on November 28.

Authorities say detectives went to serve a warrant and in doing so the suspect tried to escape officers by running back inside the home.

Three gunshot were fired by the suspect inside the home but no one was injured.

The suspect surrendered at 4:40 p.m. and is now in custody.

