One dead after Mount Auburn St. shooting; victim identified

One man is dead after a shooting in Richmond County.

Coroner Mark Bowen confirms a shooting on the 2400 block of Mount Auburn St. It happened at 1 a.m. Tuesday. 37-year-old Derrico Cornelius Bussey was shot at least one time. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:39 a.m. Bussey's body will be taken to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.

The Coroner’s Office and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this as a homicide.

