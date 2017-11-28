WANTED: Man sought for Wheeler Rd. assault, armed robbery; ARMED and DANGEROUS

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery.

17-year-old Eddie Lee McNair is wanted for an incident that occurred Nov. 19th on the 2800 block of Wheeler Rd. He is believed to be in possession of a 2000 gray Toyota Corolla or Camry. He is known to frequent the Hill area or East boundary Subdivisions.

McNair is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. He is described as being a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5'08 and 157 pounds. If you have information on his whereabouts, do not approach him. Please contact Inv. Lucas Heise or any supervisor in Violent Crimes at (706) 821-1026 or (706) 821-1080. All information will be held confidential.

