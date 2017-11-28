Aiken Parks and Rec hosts 47th Annual Christmas Craft Show

Aiken's 47th Annual Christmas Craft Show is just days away. The Aiken Department of Parks and Recreation are hosting the event Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 2nd from 9am-5pm. It’s being held at the H. Odell Week Activities Center, at 1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken, SC.

The show will feature over 150 exhibitors from all over the Southeast. Crafts for sale include wreaths, wood furniture, paintings, baked goods, jewelry, holiday ornaments, ceramics, needlepoint creations, pottery and many other unique items. All items are handmade by the crafters.

On Saturday, December 2nd, Santa Claus is coming to town to take photos. Parents are reminded that outside cameras are not allowed in Santa Land, and fees do apply. Admission and parking is free! For more information, call 803-642-7631.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.