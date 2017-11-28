Aiken Department of Public Safety holding CALEA re-accreditation public hearing

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is holding an on-site assessment to achieve re-accreditation in CALEA.

CALEA is the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. They set the standards for law enforcement professional excellence.

A team of a CALEA assessors will arrive on December 3 to examine all aspects of the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Part of the re-accreditation assessment will be at the Municipal Courtroom at the Public Safety Headquarters building on 251 Laurens Street NW, Aiken on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 7 p.m.

The public will be able to share their thoughts on the department at this time.

The public may also make phone comments by calling (803) 293-7875 on Tuesday, December 5 between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

You can also submit written comments to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

