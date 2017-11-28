Fort Gordon to host job fair; all job seekers welcome

A job fair on Fort Gordon is taking place today!

All job seekers are invited to their Employer Day job fair on Nov. 28th. The fair will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Darling Hall, building 33720, room 188. There will be a total of 22 employers to speak with and in some cases interview on the spot with transitioning service members, veterans, spouses and ANY other job seekers.



Some of the Employer Day's success throughout 2017 is as follows:



Job Offers received :

January 31, 2017 - 58 received

February 28, 2017 - 8 received

March 28, 2017 - 38 received; 1 On-the-Spot Hire (pending Service Member's separation date)

April 25, 2017 - 39 received; 1 On-the-Spot Hire

July 25, 2017 - 40 received

August 29, 2017 - 2 received



Officials offer attendees the following tips when looking for a job today:

Remember! Networking, along with a good resume makes you VISIBLE! Most employers will determine within the first 10 - 30 seconds whether or not to keep your resume.

Review/Research list of participating companies

Identify job titles you are interested in

Look up job descriptions to see if you have the experience and/or training to qualify you for this job (If qualified, apply for the job!)

Make your resume personal and specific to the job (Bring multiple copies of resume)

Dress for Success

Bring a smile and a positive attitude!



You can find all participating companies via the attached flyer. For more information about the hiring fairs, contact SFL-TAP at 706-791-7333.