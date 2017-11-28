BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Driver killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway

A man is dead after a crash on Mike Padgett Highway.

56-year-old Robert Wahlmeier was driving a 2002 Ford Escort southbound on the 4600 block of Mike Padgett Highway. He stopped for a northbound stopped school bus which was unloading riders. While waiting for the school bus, Wahlmeier was rear-ended by a vehicle. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 5:11 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Wednesday. The Coroner’s Office and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the death.

