Memorial services for missing hunter scheduled in Thomson

Jonathan Ross Amerson's visitation and funeral will be held at White Oak United Pentecostal Church in Thomson; Amerson family.

Visitation and the funeral service for the hunter whose body was found in the Phinizy Swamp Nature Park have been set.

Loved ones will say goodbye one last time to Jonathan Amerson in Thomson this week.

Jonathan Ross Amerson, 31, went out hunting alone Tuesday, November 21, and his body was found the next day.

Friends called this completely uncharacteristic of an otherwise unforgettable person.

Toxicology results remain pending in the investigation surrounding his death.

He is survived by his sister, three brothers, and parents.

He also leaves behind a wife and a four-year-old son.

Memorial services are being held at the White Oak United Pentecostal Church in Thomson, located at 2182 White Oak Road.

The family tells me that everyone who knew Jonathan and would like to pay respect is welcome to attend.

Amerson's visitation is Tuesday at 6pm, while the funeral is Wednesday at 11am.

