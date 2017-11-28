Memorial services for missing hunter scheduled in Thomson

One man is dead after a shooting in Richmond County. Coroner Mark Bowen confirms a shooting on the 2400 block of Mount Auburn St. It happened at...More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery. He is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. He is described as...More >>
A job fair on Fort Gordon is taking place today! All job seekers are invited to their Employer Day job fair on Nov. 28th. The fair will run from...More >>
A man is dead after a crash on Mike Padgett Highway. 56-year-old...More >>
Visitation and funeral services for the hunter whose body was found in the Phinizy Swamp Nature Park have been set. Loved ones will say goodbye one last time to Jonathan Amerson in Thomson this week.More >>
