Suspicious fire in McCormick County

The McCormick County Sheriff's office is investigating a fire that happened over the weekend. Deputies say they received a call on Saturday about gun shots and a house fire on Greenwood Hwy.More >>
Police are still searching for a man who robbed the South State Bank in North Augusta. North Augusta Public Safety says this man entered the bank - located on the corner of Georgia and Buena Vista Avenue - demanding all money from the register while threatening the teller with physical harm.More >>
The Salvation Army of Augusta is warning those who want to volunteer not to wait until it is too late. Many are not aware that there is an application process to volunteer at the Salvation Army.More >>
North Augusta Department of Public Safety has confirmed there was a bank robbery at South State Bank. There is no word on the whereabouts of the suspect. FOX 54 has a crew heading that way and will update you as this story develops. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
Richmond County authorities are looking for a fraud suspect. The pictured woman is wanted for questioning in reference to a...More >>
