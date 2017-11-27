Suspicious fire in McCormick County

The McCormick County Sheriff's office is investigating a fire that happened over the weekend.



Deputies say they received a call on November 25 about gun shots and a house fire on Greenwood Hwy. When they arrived to the scene the home was in flames.



Officials say as of right now this is being considered a suspicious fire and there is no word yet on if anyone was injured.



We will be sure to update on this story as we learn more.

